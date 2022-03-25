PHC Summit: Foundation calls for expansion of healthcare system

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has advised the Federal Government to expand its healthcare programmes to reach millions of Nigerians toward maximising impacts.

Dr Jeremie Zoungrana, BMGF Country Director, said this at a two-day Primary Health Care (PHC) Summit, organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Abuja on Friday.

The summit aims to motivate stakeholders to invest and implement a Primary Health Care Revitalisation Strategy for Nigeria.

Zoungrana said PHC programmes should go beyond targeting thousands of people, noting that marginal change would not work for Nigeria.

According to him, the country requires programmes that will leverage government resources to reach millions of people.

He said there was need to increase funding for PHC, noting that the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) would be transformational if effectively implemented.

Zoungrana said that accountability and transparency were…