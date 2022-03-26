APC unveils convention hashtag, says party united as ever

By Emmanuel Afonne

All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday unveiled the official hashtag for its convention scheduled for International Conference Centre, Abuja, on March 26.

Unveiling the hashtag during a virtual news conference, Chairman of Media and Publicity Committee of the convention, Abdullahi Sule, said that APC was set to host the biggest party convention in Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sule, who is the Governor of Nasarawa, was represented by Chairperson of the New Media Sub-Committee, Mrs Mary Ikoku.

He said that the hashtag would be used to give blow-by-blow accounts of development during the convention on social media, websites and applications, such as twitter.

According to him, the hashtag, #APCNationalConvention, is to announce the upcoming convention of ‘the largest party in Africa’, which is holding on March 26, at International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“This media parley is to unveil to the media and the public the…