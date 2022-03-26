Buhari urges universities to develop new curriculum on self-employment

By Emmanuel Afonne

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the development of new curriculum for Nigerian universities that would lay emphasis on self-employment.

Buhari made the call on Saturday in Abuja at the 11th convocation of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The president who was represented by David Gende, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, said his administration had created enabling environment through various interventions and programmes in support of the drive.

“It is our hope that our graduates will utilise these opportunities by embracing all the various programmes that have been put in place,” he said.

Buhari said it was pertinent to restate that the nation’s educational curriculum be geared towards placing emphasis on entrepreneurship education.

“There must be a paradigm shift in the focus and orientation of our graduates towards employment opportunities.

“The realisation of this objective lies with our universities…