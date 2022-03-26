Côte d’Ivoire signs hosting agreement for Intra-African Trade Fair 2023

By Vivian Ihechu

The Government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire on Friday signed the hosting agreement for the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023), which officially confers it as the host of IATF2023.

The agreement which took place in Abidjan was between Côte d’Ivoire , African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IATF2023 will be the third edition of the African continent’s premier trade and investment event.

This follows the resoundingly successful second edition held in November 2021 in Durban, South Africa, and realised over $42.1 billion in trade and investment deals, with 1501 exhibitors and over 32,500 attendees from 128 countries across Africa and beyond.

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said: “The IATF has become a platform for actualising the vision of the…