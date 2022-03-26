Massive infrastructural devt differentiates APC from PDP – Fashola

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, says the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has been delivering infrastructural projects in spite of meagre resources.

He said this at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pre-Convention Policy Conference on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the massive infrastructural development differentiates the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The conference, with the theme: “Consolidating Democracy: Scorecard, Impact and the Road Ahead”, is to discuss current and future policy direction of the APC.

The former Lagos State governor added the APC was set out with a clear agenda to improve the well being of Nigerians right from its formation.

He however admitted that the party had some challenges which were not insurmountable.

“When we came in, N18 billion was our budget for the Ministry of Works, for all Nigeria’s roads. That was less…