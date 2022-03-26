Murder suspect’s emergence as beauty queen not intended to hurt sensibilities – NCoS

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) is sensitive to the plight of victims of crime and their families and will not indulge in any activity to assault or undermine their sensibilities.

The declaration was made in Abuja by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Francis Enobore.

He was reacting to misgivings in some quarters about the participation of a murder suspect, Miss Chidinma Ojukwu, who emerged winner in a beauty pageant, held by the service earlier in March.

The pageant held at the Kirikiri, Lagos, custodial centre to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day.

Miss Ojukwu is standing trial as prime suspect in the murder of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga in 2021.

Enobore stated that the NCoS identified with the Atagas in their moment of grief and would do everything within its power to assist the course of justice in unveiling those behind Ataga’s murder.

“The intendment of the pageant was not to glamourise or make heroes out of…