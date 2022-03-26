NUGA 2022: Oyedepo, Akinsola emerge MVPs in badminton

By Oluwaseun Fadugba

Simeon Akinsola of the Lagos State University (LASU) has emerged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the male badminton event at the ongoing Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) in University of Lagos.

Similarly, Damilola Oyedepo of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba (AAUA), emerged the MVP in the female category of the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both players were outstanding in their respective events.

Akinsola won three bronze medals in the Men’s team, Mixed doubles and Men’s singles, while Oyedepo also won a silver medal in Women double event.

Akinsola told NAN that his victory at the games was as a result of dedication and constant training for four months.

“I am delighted to get this award.

Training has not been easy. I have been playing badminton since I was in secondary school.

“I have practised well enough and also determined to give my 100 per cent commitment.

“This is just a starting point of…