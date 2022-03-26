PHC revitalisation should include comprehensive family planning package — UNFPA

By Abujah Racheal

Ms Ulla Mueller, the Country Representative, UN Population Fund (UNFPA), says Primary Health Care (PHC)

revitalisation should include sustainable comprehensive family planning package that can be afforded by women to reduce maternal death

in the country.

She made this known on Friday in Abuja at a two-day Primary Health Care Summit organised by the National Primary Health Care Development

Agency (NPHCDA) with the theme “Re-Imagining PHC in Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit aims to galvanise stakeholders to invest and collaboratively implement a PHC revitalisation

strategy for the country.

The summit is also geared toward launching a historic programme to transform the under-resourced, weak PHC system in the country

by leveraging private sector and international agencies through government collaboration.

The UNFPA country representative, therefore, urged Nigeria to be committed to transforming its PHCs, added that the…