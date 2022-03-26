Police recover vehicle with arms and ammunition in Lagos

By Moses Omorogieva

The police have announced the recovery of a Toyota Highlander (SUV), suspected to belong to a gang of armed robbers, with arms and ammunition including a dog (American Eskimo breed).

This is confirmed by the Lagos State Police Command Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

The command said that one locally made double-barrel gun, three live cartridges, jewelry and the dog were found in the vehicle.

It noted that the vehicle, with Registration No. AGL 276 AQ, was abandoned by some suspected robbers, who fled after sighting operatives of the Rapid Response Squad in Alagbado area of the state.

Other items found in the vehicle were: two HP laptops, one NEC laptop, one LG TV, one iPhone 12 Pro Max, one Elepac generator, two kitchen knives.

The command said the suspected robbers were heading into Lagos around 2:20 a.m. from Abeokuta before they were accosted by RRS officials on patrol at Adura Bus Stop,…