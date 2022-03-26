Qatar 2022 playoff: Algeria beat Cameroon in Douala

Algeria’s Desert Foxes on Friday beat hosts Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 1-0 in Douala for a crucial lead in their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.

The 2019 African champions scored through Islam Slimani in the 40th minute of the first leg encounter to tip the balance of the fixture in their favour.

The striker rose to meet Youcef Belaili’s free-kick and power a header past Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Andrè Onana.

Algeria, who were eyeing a fifth World Cup appearance, will now on Tuesday host Cameroon who have been to an African record seven World Cup finals.

Fifty thousand home supporters had packed the Japoma stadium, where Algeria had lost two matches and drawn one in their disappointing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) display in January.

But the Algerians, whose 35-match unbeaten run had ended then, resumed their form by showing steely resolve to keep the hosts at bay.

It seemed in the opening minutes that Cameroon would blitz their way to a comfortable victory,…