Shoda, NCWS president becomes Erelu of Yoruba community FCT

The President, National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Dr. Laraba Shoda, has received the Erelu chieftaincy title from the Yoruba Council of Obas in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The coronation is in recognition of her remarkably contributions to the Yoruba community in the FCT on Friday at the Obas Palace, Kado, Abuja.

Speaking at the coronation ceremony, Chairman Yoruba Council of Obas in FCT Abuja, Oba Olusegun Salau, commended the NCWS president for her outstanding performance and contributions to the development of the human society.

Oba Salau described the Erelu chieftaincy as a title that only one woman can attain at a lifetime.

He said that Shoda’s coronation as Erelu of FCT Abuja, was adjudged to be the highest lifetime traditional title given to a woman in Yoruba land.

”As she attained this Erelu, it’s throughout her lifetime. And I pray that God will guide her in whatever she does in life.

“So far, she has been doing very well and she has…