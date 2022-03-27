2023: Adewopo unveils 4-point agenda for Ife Federal Constituency race

Julius Toba-Jegede

A chieftain of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, Prince (Dr) Ayoade Adewopo, has unveiled a 4-point agenda for his ambition to occupy Ife Federal Constituency ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The agenda is contained in his mission statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja, following his purchase of nomination and expression of interest forms to contest in the primary election of the 10th National Assembly.

He hinged the four development agendas to serve the people of the constituency on Health, Opportunities, Project and Education, which he termed as ‘HOPE’.

Adewopo described the ‘HOPE’ slogan as the foundation to ensure a prosperous life for the people of Ife Federal Constituency.

”I believe this is the real hope of our people and the foundation of a prosperous society especially for a constituency as endowed as ours that desperately needs dynamic representation at the federal…