Buni drums support for new APC leadership

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), has called on the party’s members across the country to support its new leadership.

He made the call while giving his valedictory speech at the ongoing APC National Convention, saying that such support was critical to keep the party united and in its winning ways in 2023 and beyond.

Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe, expressed delight at the presence of party members at the National Convention, which he described as epoch-making.

“As you are aware, the CECPC which l am opportune to chair, is a child of circumstance constituted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to restructure and reposition it.

“To the glory of God, and with your generous support, we collectively rescued the party and enriched its fortunes,” Buni said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 7, 584…