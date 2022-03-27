Consolidate on Buhari’s achievements, Lawan, Gbajabiamila charge APC

By Angela Atabo

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the party members to consolidate on the gains of president Muhammadu Buhari to win the 2023 General Elections.

They made the call at the APC’s National Convention on Saturday in Abuja.

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said that the party proved that it was united by holding the convention which some people thought would never hold.

“They said we will never be together as a party, but today we are together and holding the convention, this is a night of unity for us.

“Our caretaker committee did well and achieved so much, I hope that at the end of the convention everyone will be happy.

“This is seven years plus that we have been working as APC, President Buhari has done well ,although he may not be on the ballot in 2023, but you will remain the legacy of APC,” he said.

Lawan commended the president for his effort in building infrastructure in every state especially the…