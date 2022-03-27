Expert cautions against self medication, urges proper examination

By Buchi Onyejiaka

Dr Vincent Okaa, an Abuja-based medical expert, has cautioned against self medication whenever someone feels ill, as he emphasised proper examination and diagnosis by qualified medical practitioner.

He gave the caution in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, saying that self-medication had become a major threat to peoples’ lives in rural areas.

The medical practitioner, who advised Nigerians to desist from consuming drugs without prescription by a medical expert, identified self medication as major cause of worsening illnesses.

Okaa said prompt access to certified medical facilities should be the norm, “but most people in rural areas either patronise pharmacies or quacks for medical attention.

“Some others resort to self medication and drug abuse, which can cause serious repercussions.”

NAN reports that some commonly abused drugs in rural communities are analgesics and antibiotics.

A patent medicine…