Gynaecologist attributes early menopause to health issues, genetic reasons

By Franca Ofili

A gynecologist, Dr Prosper Igboeli, has attributed early menopause in young women to health issues and genetic reasons.

Igboeli said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He, however, advised young women who experienced early menopause to take a look at their genetic pool, health issues for the causes and possible remedy.

According to him, menopause occurs between 48 and 55 years.

Menopause is the transition period in a woman’s life when her ovaries stop producing eggs, her body produces less estrogen and progesterone, and menstruation becomes less frequent, eventually stopping altogether.

He noted that menopause was a state in womanhood when menstruation ceased, marking the end of the reproductive life of a woman.

“It means that the ovaries stop making hormones and periods stop at a younger age,’’ Igboeli said.

Igboeli explained that, “premature menopause is the loss of the functions of the ovaries before the age of 40…