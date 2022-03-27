Miyetti Allah evolves strategies to curb security challenges bedeviling pastoralists

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), says it has evolved strategies to curb incessant security challenges confronting pastoralists.

It said in a communique issued in Abuja on Sunday that the strategies were the outcomes of a meeting held by its National Executive Council (NEC).

The communique was signed by the National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Hussein Bosso and the National Secretary, Baba Ngelzarma.

It stated that the meeting deliberated on security challenges facing pastoralists across the country and issues related to upcoming MACBAN national elections.

It stated also that MACBAN would give maximum support to government and to security agencies to deal with outlaws, bandits and other criminals making the lives of pastoralists unbearable in rural areas.

It stated that the NEC directed state chapters to conduct town hall meetings, involving leaders, youth leaders and other critical stakeholders to address peculiar…