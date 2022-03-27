Traders make brisk business at APC convention venue

Vendors at APC Convention Arena

By Bashir Rabe Mani

Traders have taken over all the roads leading to Eagle Square, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Convention holding on Saturday.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), covering the event reports that the traders came from within FCT Abuja and other parts of the country.

It was also observed that the traders were making brisk businesses in various wares like clothing materials sachet and bottled water, food items, foot wears and other consumables.

Traders of various APC branded shirts, caps, flags and other party apparels were also sighted making high sales.

A food vendor, Halima Salisu told NAN: “We are here to show our support to the APC, as well as make some money from the sale of our food.

“The market has been moving on fine, and so far, so good.”

A dealer of some clothing materials, Ilyasu Ibrahim, expressed delight that the event had provided them with a ”booming…