Atlantic Council names Barkindo Distinguished Fellow

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Atlantic Council has named Dr Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a Distinguished Fellow of Atlantic Council in acknowledgement of his outstanding achievements and contributions to global energy community.

According to an OPEC statement made available on Sunday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Barkindo received this honour during a dinner hosted as part of the Global Energy Forum by the Atlantic Council in Dubai, UAE.

In his acceptance speech, Barkindo highlighted that serving as Secretary-General of OPEC has been an honour of a lifetime.

Barkindo emphasised that he has witnessed both challenging and historic moments over the last six years, which have underscored time and again the importance of cooperation and teamwork.

He however said…