Buhari welcomes new APC leaders, commends members for Abuja show of unity

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Abdullahi Adamu-led 79-member National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that emerged at Saturday’s national convention of the party.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the president, the unity of members at the convention puts the party on a firmer footing for victory at the 2023 general elections.

The president returned to the convention ground at the Eagle Square on Sunday morning, along with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate President to witness and celebrate the inauguration of the elected party executives.

He remarked that the smooth conduct of the election raised the prospect of a mouth-watering APC victory in 2023.

“The APC convention hosted last weekend sets the scene for an APC victory in the presidential and…