Osinbajo scores APC high in infrastructure, others

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says in eight years, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has embarked on the largest investments in infrastructure and agriculture in Nigeria’s history.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Sunday, said the vice president spoke on Saturday night at the APC convention, held at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

The vice president spoke ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari and joined him on Sunday to witness the swearing-in of the newly-elected National Executive Council officers of the party.

Osinbajo said that the vision and determination of Buhari to significantly improve the economy, enhance security, and fight against corruption remained firm.

He said that the Federal Government under APC, remained committed to creating more jobs for Nigerians, increasing access to healthcare, and building a united, strong nation, among others.

“We will actualise the pledge of universal health coverage for…