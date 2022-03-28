Police commend Judiciary over death sentence passed on 4 robbery convicts

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, has commended the Judiciary for passing death-by-hanging sentence on four armed robbery convicts in the FCT.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He stated that the convicts, Tochukwu Uwalaka, Gideon Igbabo, Miracle Amaechi, and Jamil Abdulsalam, robbed their victim of a 2006 Xterra Jeep, a 2008 Toyota Camry and two HP laptops on Aug. 23, 2016.

They also carted away the victim’s phones, a digital camera, jewellery, N200,000 and other valuables.

He explained that on the day in question, the convicts threatened a10-year-old daughter of the victim at gun point and ordered her to assist in getting access into his house in Kuje, FCT.

Adejobi stated that operatives of the Intelligence Response Team of the police apprehended one of the suspects who led them to his three accomplices.

He added that the convicts were charged to court after…