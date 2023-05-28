NGO seeks better educational system for future prosperity – News Agency of Nigeria

By Maria Okwuogoli

Golden Little Lights Organisation, an NGO, on Saturday called for a better educational system to realise the best of children’s abilities for future prosperity.

The organisation made the call during a party organised for underprivileged kids from age two to 12 years to commemorate the Children’s Day, held at the Holy Cross Cathedral School, Lagos Island.

Sharon Ashinze, co-founder, Golden Little Lights Organisation, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the event, said a good educational system would help to harness the children to become better leaders of tomorrow.

“The educational system needs a general overhaul, the curriculum needs to be looked into and the quality of teachers needs to be evaluated because education is key.

“We should not just leave education to the hands of incompetent teachers where nobody is checking to…