NABDA, OFAB, others launch National Farmers Day, advocate use of biotechnology – News Agency of Nigeria

NABDA, OFAB, others launch National Farmers Day, advocate use of biotechnology for food sufficiency

By Bukola Adewumi

Food

Abuja, May 29, 2023 (NAN) As Nigerians celebrate World Hunger Day, agricultural stakeholders launched National Farmers Day to celebrate and honor farmers across the country for their hard work in ensuring food security.

The World Hunger Day (WHD) dinner and the launching of National Farmers Day, were organised by the Alliance for Science, in collaboration with the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa.

The programme was under the auspices of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), Nairobi, Kenya.

Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, Director General of NABDA, said the aim was to raise awareness about hunger and food insecurity that affecting millions of people around the world.

Mustapha said to address hunger and malnutrition, there was need to support smallholder farmers who…