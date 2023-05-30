RTEAN approves appointment of Aransiola Kudus as acting chairman of Lagos – News Agency of Nigeria

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Dr Musa Maitakobi, Executive National President, Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has appointed his Deputy Chairman Administration, Aransiola Kudus, as the acting Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the association.

The association’s National Deputy President, South West, Mr Samuel Olugbenga, made this known at a news conference in Abuja.

He said that the appointment was in line with the Article 7: 2ii (a) of the association’s constitution.

Olugbenga called on the Lagos State Executive members of the association to always to be law abiding, be constitutionally guided and thanked them for their patience and support shown to him at all times.

He said: ” We are here to call your attention to the incident that happened on September, 28th 2022, where the Lagos State Government announced the suspension/dissolution of the association and its elected executive committee.

” As a law-abiding organisation that believes in the rule…