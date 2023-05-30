RTEAN moves to reduce rate of deaths – News Agency of Nigeria

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria ( RTEAN) has introduced the Pre and Post Crash Initiative for the Road Transportation sector to reduce the rate of deaths arising from any road crashes.

The National President of RTEAN, Dr Musa Maitakobi, while inaugurating the programme in Abuja, explained that the initiative was targeted at making travelling on the road safer and pleasurable.

Represented by Amb. Muhammad Abubakar, Deputy National President of RTEAN, Maitakobi, said the programme was designed and initiated for implementation in line with the requirements as stipulated by the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030.

He said: ” It should be recalled that we had earlier established Travelers Accident Insurance Scheme (TAIS) where all road crash victims who boarded RTEAN vehicles at designated areas are properly taken care of and have emergency rescue and support.

” But after a critical review of the programmes as…