International shopping fair debuts in Lagos – News Agency of Nigeria

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The General Manager, Nizam Exhibitions Company, Mr Ali Nizam, has restated his determination to boosting economic activities within the Lagos metropolis via the debut of an international shopping fair.

Nizam, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Lagos, said the fair would host exhibitors drawn from around the world from June 2 to June 12, 2023.

He said about 30 foreign exhibitors across diverse sectors of the economy would showcase an array of products and services at the international shopping fair.

He added that 15 local exhibitors would participate in the international shopping fair.

Nizam said the highly anticipated event promises to be a haven for discerning shoppers with an immersive atmosphere where attendees could indulge their senses, discover hidden gems, and embrace the cultural diversity and artistry of international exhibitors.

He stated that the exhibitors and participants at the fair would have the opportunity to establish business…