News Agency of NigeriaFoundation, Keffi LG sensitise citizens on ending menstruation stigma

By Justina Auta

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), in partnership with Keffi Local Government (Keffi LG), Nasarawa State, on Wednesday sensitised the public and students on ending shame and stigma on menstruation.

The event organised by AHF, also instituted a sanitary pad bank in collaboration with Keffi LG, Keffi Primary Healthcare Agency and Keffi Ministry of Women Affairs, to ensure availability of sanitary pads for girls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is celebrated annually on May 28, with 2023 global theme: `End The Stigma on Periods’.

The annual MH Day, is to highlight the importance of menstrual care, and raise awareness about issues faced by women and girls who did not have access to clean water and sanitary products.

Dr Emma Nwabueze, Medical Director, AHF Nigeria, said that the Foundation was creating awareness, to end stigma around menstruation while ensuring young women and girls have access to menstrual…