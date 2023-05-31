News Agency of NigeriaNigerian pilgrims extol NAHCON’s hospitality in Madina

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Some Nigerian pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have expressed satisfaction with the accommodation provided to them by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Madina, the pilgrims also commended the commission for the healthy meals being served to them by the commission in the holy land.

Mrs Alimat Yakub, a female pilgrim from Kwara, commended the leadership of NAHCON for putting in place decent accommodation and good feeding arrangements since their arrival.

Yakub said that Nigerian pilgrims could compete with their counterparts from any part of the world in terms of decent and comfortable accommodation as well as good meals.

Also, another pilgrim from Kwara, Suleman Abdulrahman, said he was delighted with the accommodation because of its closeness to the Prophet Muhammad’s Mosque.

He said: ”Gone were the days when Nigerian pilgrims were accommodated far from…