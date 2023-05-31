News Agency of NigeriaSON names participants in continental essay competition

By Lucy Ogalue

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has unveiled the Nigerian representatives for the 10th edition of the African Organisation for Standardisation’s (ARSO) annual continental essay competition.

The Director-General/Chief Executive of SON, Mr Farouk Salim, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the participants are all university undergraduates who have won a national essay competition.

The competition is entitled “The Role of Standardisation in Promoting the Growth of Micro, Small and Medium–sized Enterprises (MSMEs) for Sustainable, Inclusive and Diversified Industrial and Economic Development in Africa”.

Salin said that the participants include Chisom Chukwuma of the University of Ibadan, who emerged as the overall winner with 74.8 per cent while Babalola Samson of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, came second with 74.4 per cent.

He said that David Iyiola of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, came…