News Agency of NigeriaTelecom expert congratulates Tinubu, Shettima

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nonicoms Telecommunications, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, on their successful inauguration on Monday.

Abdullahi, in a message on Tuesday in Abuja, called on the president to introduce favourable policies that would be beneficial to all especially the telecommunications industry, which is one of the vital engines of development.

He said a lot was expected from the president while expressing optimism that Nigeria would experience a new lease of life under Tinubu’s leadership.

Abdullahi said: ” The president’s wealth of experience garnered so far both in business and politics will help the country in all ways.

“It is a new dawn for Nigeria to continue the pursuit of excellence and a united country we will always celebrate.

“ I congratulate every Nigerian within and in the diaspora for maintaining the peace and unity of our fatherland.

“As the President…