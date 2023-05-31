News Agency of NigeriaYou need adequate data to succeed — economist advises Tinubu

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

As the Bola Tinubu administration begins in Nigeria, an economist, Dr Afolabi Olowookere, has called for equipment of policymakers with necessary data and information for effective performance.

Olowookere, the Managing Director/Chief Economist of the Analysts Data Services and Resources, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that policymakers would need to be well-equipped with data and information to devise innovative means of addressing the country’s challenges.

“Nigeria is, therefore, presented with another opportunity to improve its socio-economic performance, particularly at a time when many of the citizens are highly expectant, while some are critical of the role of government in improving their welfare, judging from their past experiences.

“Following the elections earlier this year, several political office holders have emerged.

“They need to be adequately equipped with the necessary data, information and analysis of…