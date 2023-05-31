Nigerian pilgrims task Tinubu on security, youth empowerment – News Agency of Nigeria

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Some Nigerians pilgrims currently undergoing the religious rites in Madina, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have advised President Bola Tinubu to adopt new approaches towards addressing insecurity in the country.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Madinah, the pilgrims described security as the key to prosperity and development.

Malam Ahmed Soja, one of the pilgrims from Gwadabawa Local Government of Sokoto State, said insecurity was the most disturbing situation confronting the North West.

” The people of North West turned out in larger numbers and voted for President Bola Tinubu because they believe in his capacity and ability to turn things around in the country, especially the security challenges confronting some parts of the country.

” Therefore, the best gift that President Tinubu will give us in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina and other states is to secure us. Insecurity has ravaged some of our villages and rural…