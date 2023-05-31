NOC gets land allocation from FCT administration for permanent secretariat – News Agency of Nigeria

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has allocated five hectares of land to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) for the construction of its permanent secretariat in Abuja.

A communique, signed on Tuesday by Tony Nezianya, Public Relations Officer, NOC, quoted Habu Gumel, Committee’s President, as announcing this at their Executive Board Meeting held at the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) office in Abuja.

Nezianya also quoted Gumel as saying that the NOC had already taken possession of all the relevant documents of the land.

“The land will house the committee’s permanent secretariat and some sporting infrastructure as well as other complementing facilities.

“It will be fenced to protect the property.

“In order not to let the land lie fallow for a long time, the committee has taken an opportunity offered by the ANOCA to apply for a grant to build some essential facilities like the Secretariat,” the…