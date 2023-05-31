UN commends Nigeria’s efforts to improve water, sanitation services in rural communities – News Agency of Nigeria

By Tosin Kolade

The United Nations on Tuesday appreciated Nigerian Government’s efforts towards scaling up access to potable water and sanitation services in the country’s rural communities.

UN Secretary General’s Chef de Cabinet, Mr Courtenay Rattray, at a visit to Tudun Fulani community in Kwali Area Council in the FCT, expressed joy at the success of current interventions to improve the lives of people.

According to him, efforts and commitments shown by the Nigerian government are commendable, as it was in line with UN’s interest and strategic vision for promoting human rights and inclusive development.

“For some of us working in offices in New York (U.S.), it is good to come out to the field to see how the work we are doing in terms of analysis, management and planning is actually translated at the ground level.

“And it is such a pleasure to come and see the difference being made in people’s lives, and to see how it impacts the very young and the very old…