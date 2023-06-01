News Agency of NigeriaNigeria “ll be great under Tinubu/Shettima, says Rep. Gagdi

By Naomi Sharang

A front line contender for the position of Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima have what it takes to better the lots of Nigerians.

Gagdi, who currently represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau said this in a congratulatory message he signed in Abuja on Wednesday.

He expressed great confidence in the newly inaugurated Federal Government under Tinubu, saying, with his dexterity in governance and leadership, Nigeria was on a path to positive change.

“The new President has the capacity to right the wrongs of previous administrations and ensure that competent hands are engaged to revive comatose sectors of the country”, he said.

The lawmaker who is the Chairman, House Committee on Navy said that President Tinubu’s political journey to the presidency was a deeply inspirational one.

“It proves that with grit, sincerity of purpose,…