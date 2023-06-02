Sultan tasks media firm on professionalism – News Agency of Nigeria

By Muhammad Nasir

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto has tasked Qausain TV on professionalism in the provision of its services to the public.

Abubakar, the President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made the call when the Qausain group’s President, Nasir Musa and his management team paid him a courtesy visit in Sokoto on Friday.

The Sultan also charged the media firm to redouble its effort toward ensuring that all reports given out to the public were properly checked in order not to mislead the society.

“As the managers of information, who inform the society, I urge you to make more efforts in providing efficient services.

“This is to ensure that all your services are thoroughly monitored in order to give out the best information that will support societal needs,” Abubakar said.

Earlier, the Qausain group president said the visit was to seek the royal father’s blessings and appreciate him for his fatherly…