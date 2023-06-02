Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila, Hadejia, Akume – News Agency of Nigeria

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has approved new appointments into his cabinet few days after inauguration.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representative, is the new Chief of Staff to the President, while Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, a former Jigawa state deputy governor, is the Deputy Chief of Staff.

This is disclosed by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director Information, Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the president also appointed Mr George Akume, the former Governor of Benue, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

edited by Sadiya Hamza