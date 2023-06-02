Tinubu commissions NASS Central Mosque, urges Muslims on humility – News Agency of Nigeria

By Naomi Sharang

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, commissioned the National Assembly Central Mosque urging the Muslim Faithful to exhibit humility in their daily living.

Tinubu who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima while noting the vanity of life, called on the Ummah to “walk the earth with humility.

“Fifty years from now, half of the Assembly members will not be around and very few people will know that we existed. So we should work the earth with humility.

“As much as possible, let us strive to be humble and as much as possible let us strive to be kind to each other.

“Power, wealth are gift from Allah to humanity. May Allah make our contributions toward the construction of this mosque a blessing.

“Even if we are gone, reward from the construction of this mosque will follow us,” he said.

He felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in the National Assembly for contributing resources in building the edifice.

The president recognised…