CNS reaffirms commitment to personnel welfare, hails NOWA’s stride – News Agency of Nigeria

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, has promised to continue to prioritise welfare and well-being of officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy and their families.

Gambo gave the assurance while inaugurating the Naval Officers Wives’ Association (NOWA) Shopping Complex at the Navy Barracks in Kuje Abuja, on Friday.

He also inaugurated the administrative building of the NOWA College at the barracks.

The CNS commended the NOWA President, Hajia Nana Gambo and members of her team for their foresight and commitment to supporting the service in addressing the welfare needs of personnel and their families.

He said the association had done so well in making significant impact on the wellbeing of the service and the wider society across the country.

According to him, notable among these, is the ongoing construction of a 200-bed capacity NOWA Women and Children Green Smart Hospital that commenced in June 2022 and the groundbreaking of NOWA Event Centre…