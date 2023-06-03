FIFA boss congratulates Pinnick over OFR award – News Agency of Nigeria

By Emmanuel Afonne

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has congratulated Amaju Pinnick, a former President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), for the conferment of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) on him by former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had before his exit on May 29 honoured Pinnick and many others, including Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Mamman Daura and Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, among others with the conferement of national honours.

Infantino in a letter personally signed and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, stated that the award was a well-deserved honour which established Pinnick’s exemplary commitment to football development, particularly within the FIFA Council.

The letter reads: “By means of this letter, I have the great pleasure to express to you my warmest congratulations on the award of the prestigious Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR)…