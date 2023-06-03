Jack-Rich congratulates Akume, Gbajabiamila over appointments – News Agency of Nigeria

By Emmanuel Afonne

Mr Tein Jack-Rich, a frontline APC presidential aspirant has congratulated Sen. George Akume and Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on their appointments by President Bola Tinubu.

Akume was appointed as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), while Gbajabiamila was appointed as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President.

Their appointments were announced in a statement on Friday by Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information, State House.

Jack-Rich described the SGF and COS’ appointments as well deserved, stating that the duo were no doubt round pegs in round holes.

The President/Founder of Belema Aid Foundation, expressed optimism that the former Benue governor and ex-speaker’s antecedents as seasoned administrators, legislators and leaders, would come to play in the discharge of their duties.

“Your hard work and dedication to duties have paid off.

“I am confident in your abilities to discharge any mandate and overcome any…