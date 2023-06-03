NAMB begins recapitalisation appraisal of MFBs – News Agency of Nigeria

By Abdulrahman Kadiri

The National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) has directed all licensed Microfinance Banks (MFBs) nationwide to update it on their recapitalization status for assessment and follow-up actions with the regulatory authorities.

The Executive Secretary of the NAMB, Mr Shikir Caleb, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The decision is coming barely a week after the revocation of 179 MFBs licences by the monetary authorities and the negative implications for its financial inclusion drive.

Caleb said that the decision was taken in Abuja at an emergency meeting of the leaders of the NAMB after vigorous deliberations on the latest licence revocation action of many MFBs by the CBN.

According to him, the meeting had in attendance the Board of Trustees, the Past Presidents and members of the National Working Committee.

He said that the meeting had its main agenda the revocation of the licences of the affected MFBs and how to proactively forestall future…