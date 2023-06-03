Naval chief lays foundation for NOWA event centre, inaugurates shopping complex – News Agency of Nigeria

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, on Friday laid foundation for the construction of the Naval Officers Wives’ Association (NOWA) Event Centre in Admiralty Estate, Navy Town Asokoro.

Gambo also inaugurated NOWA Shopping Complex in Navy Barracks Kuje.

He said that the projects were part of the NOWA’s giant strides and numerous contributions to the well-being of the service and wider society.

Gambo identified one of the landmark projects of the organisation as the ongoing 200-bed Women and Children Hospital that NOWA commenced construction in June 2022.

“Again, today we are here on 1.9 hectares of land to initiate the construction of NOWA event center at the Admiralty Estate, Asokoro.

“I consider this project and others as direct interventions in support of Nigerian Navy’s welfare objectives,” the…