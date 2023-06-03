Perm Sec pledges to strengthen mines, steel development – News Agency of Nigeria

By Vivian Emoni

The new Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Mary Ogbe, has pledged to strengthen the mines and steel industry in Nigeria by providing solutions to existing challenges.

Ogbe made the commitment in Abuja on Friday, at a valedictory session organised by the ministry for the former Permanent Secretary, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade.

She called on the staff to support her to achieve the mandate and objectives of the ministry.

“I am ready and committed to strengthening the ministry toward preferring solutions to the challenges facing the nation.

“Therefore, all hands must be on deck as the nation looks up to the ministry in solving its socio-economic problems,” she said.

The permanent secretary said she would run an open door policy, to enhance consultations for the effective and efficient running of the sectors.

Ogbe said that her target was to ensure holistic exploitation of available minerals to diversify the nation’s economy.

Earlier,…