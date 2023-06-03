SDP appoints Wadada to coordinate its caucus – News Agency of Nigeria

By Naomi Sharang

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has appointed Senator-elect Ahmed Wadada to coordinate the party’s caucus in the 10th National Assembly.

The appointment is contained in a letter in Abuja on Saturday signed by the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, and National Secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye.

Wadada will represent Nasarawa-West Senatorial District in the 10th Assembly.

The letter reads: “The NWC of our great party, the SDP, at its meeting decided to appoint you to lead and coordinate the caucus of all SDP members elected to serve in the national and state assemblies throughout the country.

“The purpose of this is to bring all elected members of the Social Democratic Party to the common objective of promoting the unity and ideals of the party.

“The caucus is expected to lead to significant mutual benefits to the party and the assembly members who constitute the prime rank of our great party.”…