SWAN empowers women, sinks borehole, provides free medical services in FCT – News Agency of Nigeria

By
Headliners
-
1


The outgoing Chairperson, Queen Mbang Esu (FCA) SWAN Abuja Chapter with others at the 2023 Biennial General Meeting and Account of Stewardship of the association

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), Abuja Chapter, has distributed sewing machines, hair dryers and baking materials to empower some women in the FCT.

The outgoing Chairperson of the group, Queen Mbang Esu, said this at the 2023 Biennial General Meeting and Account of Stewardship of the association, in Abuja on Sunday, May 28.

Esu said that SWAN also educated the 32 beneficiaries on financial literacy to enable them to operate successful businesses with the items.

From Right: Monica Nosike (FCA) Incoming Chairperson SWAN Abuja Chapter; Mr Adaja Monday of Adaji Monday &Co, Chartered Accountant, Auditor SWAN; and outgoing Chairperson, Queen Mbang Esu (FCA) SWAN Abuja Chapter with others at the 2023 Biennial General Meeting and Account of Stewardship of the association

According to her,…



Source: News Agency of Nigeria

