We won’t fix petrol prices again – NMDPRA – News Agency of Nigeria

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says it will no longer fix prices or release templates for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Authority Chief Executive (ACE), Mr Farouk Ahmed, who said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, said that market forces would henceforth dictate prices under the liberalised market.

“As far as we are concerned in the NMDPRA, this is not like before when the PPPRA fixes the price; in a deregulated market, it is the market force that dictates the price,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development was sequel to the removal of subsidy on PMS known as petrol.

President Bola Tinubu had in his inaugural speech on Monday said fuel subsidy regime had ended with the commencement of his administration.

Ahmed, however, said the market was now open for everybody that would import as far as they met all the requirements.

“So, it is not about the Nigerian National…