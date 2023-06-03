Why we must resuscitate SLOFFEA — Official – News Agency of Nigeria

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Shipping Lines Association of Nigeria (SAN) says the moribund Shipping Lines Operators and Freight Forwarders Employers Association (SLOFFEA), will be resuscitated.

It says the association will be resuscitated to handle the setting of minimum standard for payment in the maritime industry.

The Chairman of SAN, Mrs Boma Alabi (SAN), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that SLOFFEA was the appropriate body empowered by law to look into setting of standard for payment in the maritime industry.

She said that the body, which had been moribund since 10 years ago, would be resuscitated with the help of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

Alabi noted that the call to resuscitate the association was important, to address the issue of minimum standard and conditions of service being pushed to SAN by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN).

The SAN chairman said that SLOFFEA was recognised by the Ministry of Labour as the umbrella body for…