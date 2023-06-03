Will Tinubu administrtion end fuel subsidy controversy? – News Agency of Nigeria

By Emmanuella Anokam, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

No policy in Nigeria’s petroleum industry has generated more controversy than subsidy removal. Since the return to democracy in 1999, it has defied ministers and even the entire lifespan of administrations.

The argument is that the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly known as petrol by is lower than international benchmarks.

Proponents of subsidy therefore say Federal Government has to take care of the excess through the subsidy policy.

Opponents of the policy disagree, insisting that it is a waste of public funds, a drain on the commonwealth. They want it stopped.

Removing subsidy means leaving the cost of PMS in the hands of international market forces of demand and supply.

They say it would also to pave the way for vibrant competition in PMS procurement and distribution.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its Petrol Price Watch for February 2023 indicated that the average retail price of one litre of…